Video: Police smash man’s head to ground in parking arrest

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Law enforcement officials in Rhode Island are looking into the conduct of two longtime Providence police officers shown on video smashing a handcuffed man’s face into the pavement over the weekend. The Boston Globe reports that state Attorney General Peter Neronha and the Providence Police Department have opened an investigation into the arrest of a man at the city’s India Point Park following a fireworks celebration Sunday. Video of the arrest shows one of the officers smashing Armando Rivas’ head on the ground as he is face down and handcuffed. It’s unclear whether Rivas or the officers have lawyers to speak on their behalf.