Syrians fear effects of Russia blocking aid to rebel area

By GHAITH AL-SAYED and BASSEM MROUE

Associated Press

IDLIB, Syria (AP) — Syrians in the last major rebel stronghold of the war-torn country are living in fear of the effects of Russia closing down the only border crossing into the northwestern province of Idlib. Russia — perhaps seeking to retaliate against the West for sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine — could block the renewal of a key U.N. Security Council resolution up for a vote on Thursday. It would allow aid to be delivered from Turkey to Syrians living in the rebel-run Idlib province. That one-year mandate expires over the weekend. Russia wants aid to flow only through government-held areas.