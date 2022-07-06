Suspect in Haiti president’s assassination pleads not guilty

MIAMI (AP) — One of the main suspects in last year’s assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse has pleaded not guilty in a federal court in Miami. Businessman Rodolphe Jaar is charged with conspiracy to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States and with providing material support resulting in death. If convicted, Jaar faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. A judge accepted Jaar’s plea during a Wednesday hearing that lasted less than five minutes. The 49-year-old businessman is a dual Haitian-Chilean citizen who had been arrested in the Dominican Republic. The plea comes almost a year after Moïse was slain at his home.