Reports: Law enforcement officers shoot man on W.Va. highway

BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) — News outlets are reporting that several law enforcement authorities shot a man on a federal highway in West Virginia. Video of Wednesday’s shooting is circulating on social media. Authorities have not released any details or responded to requests for more information. The footage shows the man walking onto the four-lane freeway near the city of Beckley while holding what looks like a handgun. At least a half-dozen law enforcement officers are in pursuit with their guns drawn. The man alternately points the object in his hand at his head and raises it in the air several times before he is shot.