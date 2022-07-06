North Macedonia: 47 police officers injured in protests

By KONSTANTIN TESTORIDES

Associated Press

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Police in North Macedonia say officers were injured, two of them seriously, after a group of mostly young people threw stones, metal bars, eggs and Molotov cocktails at the parliament building in the capital. Thousands of people have protested nightly in Skopje since the weekend over a French proposal for a compromise aimed at lifting objections by neighboring Bulgaria to North Macedonia joining the European Union. Police said 11 protesters were detained Tuesday night. Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski condemned the attacks on the police, saying violence cannot be justified. Another protest was planned for Wednesday evening.