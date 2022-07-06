Skip to Content
Hutchinson’s Jan. 6 committee testimony a television hit

By DAVID BAUDER
AP Media Writer

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony before the Jan. 6 committee was a big hit with TV viewers. The Nielsen company said an estimated 13.2 million people watched the hearing, called by the congressional committee on short notice. That’s a 28% increase over the 10.25 million who watched the committee’s previous daytime session. It’s 23% more than the average live audience for the other three daytime hearings. Hutchinson is the 25-year-old former aide to ex-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. She testified about former President Donald Trump’s displays of temper as plans to overturn the 2020 election results began falling apart.

