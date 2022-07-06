French prime minister to face lawmakers at parliament

By SYLVIE CORBET

The Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne is to lay out her main priorities at parliament Wednesday after the government lost its majority in elections last month. She is expected to face harsh criticism from lawmakers both from the left and from the right, who together now outnumber the government’s supporters at the National Assembly. The leftist coalition has said it will trigger a no-confidence vote to mark its opposition to the government. The move has very little chance of succeeding because it is highly unlikely to get approval from more than half the lawmakers at the National Assembly.