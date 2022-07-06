Flood threat moves north as Sydney area emergency eases

SYDNEY (AP) — Floodwaters are receding in Sydney and its surrounding area as heavy rain threatens to inundate towns north of Australia’s largest city. New South Wales state Premier Dominic Perrottet said evacuation orders and official warnings to prepare to abandon homes were given to 60,000 people by Thursday, down from 85,000 on Wednesday. The threat is mainly north of Sydney. Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke said record-breaking rain that began around Sydney on Friday last week was easing. Bureau of Meteorology manager Diana Eadie said the weather system that had brought heavy rain was moving further from the coast out to sea north of Sydney.