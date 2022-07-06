Dutch airline KLM sued over alleged ‘greenwashing’

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Several environmental groups have launched legal action against Dutch airline KLM over advertisements that promote flying as a sustainable form of travel. The Netherlands-based campaigners said they think the lawsuit is the first to challenge alleged “greenwashing” by the airline industry. The groups claim KLM violated European consumer law by misleading customers with ads and a carbon offset program that “give a false impression over the sustainability of its flights and plans to address its climate harm.” In addition to the lawsuit filed with the District Court of Amsterdam, the environmental groups also want a ban on all fossil fuel advertising in the European Union. The airline didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.