Cyprus brings back indoor mask wearing amid COVID-19 surge

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus has brought back compulsory mask-wearing in all indoor areas for everyone age 12 and over amid a surge of COVID-19 infections. The government said Wednesday the infection spike is in line with a global trend that’s mainly owed to the BA.4 and BA.5 variants of the coronavirus. Health Ministry figures say 19,503 people tested positive from a total of 147,623 samples between June 25 to July 5. The measures takes effect July 8.