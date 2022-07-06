Canada’s Conservatives disqualify leadership candidate

OTTAWA (AP) — One of the candidates for the leadership of Canada’s Conservative Party has been disqualified over allegations of financial wrongdoing. Patrick Brown’s campaign issued a statement Wednesday denying it had done anything wrong and calling the disqualification “reprehensible, undemocratic behavior.” Party officials announced disqualification of the Brampton mayor Tuesday night, saying they’d learned of serious allegations, but giving few details. The Brown campaign said the decision was meant to favor Pierre Poilievre, the longtime Ottawa-area member of Parliament considered a front-runner in the race. Poilievre’s campaign released its own statement, saying Brown is trying to “make himself into a victim.″