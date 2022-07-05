Turkish police break up LGBTQ Pride march; 30 detained

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Police in Turkey’s capital have broken up an LGBTQ Pride march and detained dozens of people. Turkish authorities have banned LGBTQ events. Around 50 people holding rainbow flags nevertheless marched toward a main park on Tuesday to mark the end of Pride Month. Police officers prevented the group from reaching the park, detaining the participants on a busy street in central Ankara. Some of the marchers were forced to the ground. Passers-by tried to physically intervene or pleaded with officers to let them go. Organizers say at least 30 people were detained. A small group of Islamists held a counter-demonstration to the Pride march near the park.