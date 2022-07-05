Sheriff: Kentucky police fatally shot man who fired at them

INEZ, Ky. (AP) — A sheriff says police in eastern Kentucky fatally shot a man who fired at officers. Martin County Sheriff John Kirk told WSAZ-TV that two Kentucky State Police troopers and a local deputy responded Monday night to a call about gunshots being fired near the Davella community. He says a man at the scene began firing at them as they arrived. Kirk said at least one officer returned fire, killing the suspect. No officers were wounded. Kentucky State Police Post 9 spokesperson Michael Coleman told WYMT-TV that the scene was no longer active Tuesday morning, but the investigation was continuing. Further information wasn’t immediately released.