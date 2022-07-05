Rwanda, Congo leaders to meet in Angola amid tensions

By IGNATIUS SSUUNA

Associated Press

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — A Congolese government spokesman says President Felix Tshisekedi will meet with his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame in Angola amid rising tensions between the two neighboring countries. Patrick Muyaya told The Associated Press Tuesday that the two leaders will discuss bilateral relations and the armed conflict in eastern Congo, where M23 rebels last month took a town near the Uganda border. Congolese officials have asserted that M23 is backed by Rwanda, and have accused the much smaller neighbor of occupying Congolese territory. Rwanda has long denied supporting M23, disputing the accounts of U.N. experts. M23 is made up mostly of ethnic Tutsi fighters from Congo who say their government hasn’t honored pledges to reintegrate them into the national army.