Reports: Twitter challenges India order to block content

By SHEIKH SAALIQ

Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — Media reports say Twitter has challenged the Indian government in court over its recent orders to take down some content on the social media platform. The Press Trust of India and the Bar and Bench legal news site report that he lawsuit was filed on Tuesday. It represents part of a growing confrontation between Twitter and Indian officials over new laws giving the government more power to police online content. Experts say the rules amount to censorship. Indian officials call them necessary to tackle disinformation and hate speech. Twitter has complied with most content takedown orders in the past but also resisted the new rules, calling them a potential threat to freedom of expression.