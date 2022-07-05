Police say 70-year-old Missouri man killed disabled sister

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police in suburban St. Louis say a 70-year-old man who grew frustrated caring for his disabled 63-year-old sister beat her, leading to her death. Police say Anthony Sokolich on Sunday called medics and officers to his home in an unincorporated part of St. Louis County, saying his sister was unresponsive. Police say officers found Katherine Sokolich with serious injuries to her face, and she was taken to a hospital with a brain bleed. Police say the woman died after Anthony Sokolich was arrested and charged with felony assault on Sunday. Police say they expect his charges to be upgraded. Prosecutors have not returned a phone call seeking comment, and no attorney is listed for Sokolich in online court records.