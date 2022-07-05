Millennial Money: What if you can’t ‘out-budget’ inflation?

By LAURA MCMULLEN of NerdWallet

Rising prices can feel impossible to manage if money is already tight. To stay afloat, prioritize essential expenses that enable you to live and work. If you can’t cover those bills, seek support through programs such as Findhelp.org and 211. Your neighbors, family members and other community members may be able to help, too. Look for opportunities to split expenses, score free or cheap goods and services, and learn from others’ experiences. Your community can also vouch for you if you explore side work to boost your income. As you try these tips, take time to protect your mental health, in whatever way works for you.