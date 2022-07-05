Kevin Nicholson drops out of Wisconsin GOP governor race

By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Kevin Nicholson, a business consultant whose campaign for governor in battleground Wisconsin failed to catch on with conservative voters, is dropping out of the race five weeks before the Aug. 9 primary. Nicholson announced the decision in a statement Tuesday. He decided to run for governor after Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson decided to seek a third term. Nicholson has consistently trailed in the polls behind former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and construction business co-owner Tim Michels. The Republican primary winner will advance to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in a race that’s a national priority for both parties.