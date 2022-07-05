Germany’s CureVac files suit against vaccine rival BioNTech

BERLIN (AP) — German biotech company CureVac has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against rival BioNTech for work that it says contributed to the development of the BioNTech-Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. BioNTech said its work is original and it plans to “vigorously” contest the claim. CureVac last year reported disappointing results from late-stage testing of its own first-generation COVID-19 shot. The company said Tuesday it was seeking “fair compensation” from BioNTech for the alleged infringement but doesn’t “intend to take legal action that impedes the production, sale or distribution” by BioNTech and partner Pfizer of their successful vaccine. Both CureVac and BioNTech have worked to develop the messenger RNA technology employed in their respective vaccines.