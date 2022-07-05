Funerals begin for 3 Kentucky officers killed in ambush

By DYLAN LOVAN

Associated Press

The first of three Kentucky police officers killed in an ambush last week has been laid to rest. Dozens of uniformed officers attended the funeral Tuesday for Floyd County Deputy William Petry. Petry and two Prestonsburg city police officers were killed while serving a warrant at a home in the county. Floyd Sheriff John Hunt says Petry loved law enforcement, the job and the people. He says he is a hero who will never be forgotten. The man arrested in the officers’ deaths, 49-year-old Lance Storz, was taken into custody after family members helped police secure his surrender Thursday night.