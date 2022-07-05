Father: Blown tire caused fatal blast at Michigan air show

By JOEY CAPPELLETTI

Associated Press/Report for America

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The father of the jet engine-powered semitruck driver who died during a performance at a southwestern Michigan air show says the truck burst into flames after a blown tire ruptured the fuel tank. Police say 40-year-old Chris Darnell died in the accident Saturday during a race between the Shockwave Jet Truck and two airplanes at the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival. The driver’s father, Neal Darnell, told The Associated Press Tuesday that the accident occurred after a tire came apart and “ruptured the fuel tank on the left side of the car.”