European police target networks trafficking migrants to UK

PARIS (AP) — Police in the U.K. and other European countries say they carried out a joint operation against people suspected of smuggling migrants to Britain on small boats. Britain’s National Crime Agency said six people were arrested in London, and that dozens of raids also took place in Germany, France and the Netherlands. French judicial authorities say the operation’s target was a “major organized crime group” that allegedly facilitated people-smuggling across the English Channel. Thousands of people hoping to enter the U.K. try to cross the Channel in dinghies and other fragile craft every year. Dozens have died while attempting the crossing.