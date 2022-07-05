Chanel gets gently geometric in far-flung Paris couture

By THOMAS ADAMSON

AP Fashion Writer

PARIS (AP) — Birds tweeted — not fashionistas — the day Chanel brought its couture guests to the calm of the Bois de Boulogne forest. On Tuesday morning, bleary-eyed VIPs walked across tons of white sand through the Etrier de Paris equestrian center on the leafy outskirts of Paris, past lines of spinning wheels and inflatable capsules as nature, fashion and art mingled. Gentle colors, lines and shapes, punctuated by moments of dazzling buttons, floaty plumes and large hats was the simple formula for Virginie Viard. The French designer was in a soft mood for couture this season, letting subtle twists do the talking.