Outages disrupt services at Japan’s No. 2 telecoms carrier

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — A weekend outage at Japan’s No. 2 mobile carrier KDDI Corp. was still preventing many of its customers from making calls Monday. The massive outage that began early Saturday affected nearly 40 million people, disrupting deliveries, weather reports and other services across the country. The company said it began during scheduled maintenance work at a facility in western Tokyo. It disabled text messaging, phone calls and other services. Over the weekend, the Meteorological Agency was unable to send weather data at hundreds of stations, dozens of cash machines were disabled in central Japan, and Tokyo and other municipalities had trouble reaching COVID-19 patients subject to health monitoring at home. Parcel deliveries also were disrupted.