Missing Canadian girl is found in Oregon; suspect arrested

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — Officials say a 13-year-old Canadian girl who was missing for more than a week has been found in Oregon and that a man accused of kidnapping her is detained. The FBI in Portland says its agents helped arrest 41-year-old Noah Madrano Saturday on accusations of luring the girl to the U.S. from the Canadian city of Edmonton. The girl was found in Oregon City, Oregon. Jail records say that Madrano is being held at the Clackamas County Jail on rape, sexual abuse and kidnapping allegations. Oregon City Police spokesman Matt Paschall said Madrano is being held on no bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.