French president reshuffles Cabinet after election losses

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has reshuffled his Cabinet in an attempt to adjust to the new political reality following a legislative election in which his centrist alliance failed to win a majority in the parliament. Three ministers who lost their seats at the National Assembly last month were replaced on Monday, according to a statement from the French presidency. Damien Abad, the minister of policies for the disabled, who is under investigation for rape and sexual misconduct, was also replaced. The new Cabinet will meet later on Monday.