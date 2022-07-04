China sees record rains, heat as weather turns volatile

BEIJING (AP) — From the snowcapped peaks of Tibet to the tropical island of Hainan, China is sweltering under the worst heatwave in decades while rainfall hit records in June. Extreme heat is also battering Japan, and volatile weather is causing trouble for other parts of the world in what scientists say has all the hallmarks of climate change, with even more warming expected this century. The China Meteorological Administration says the northeastern provinces of Shandong, Jilin and Liaoning saw precipitation rise to the highest levels ever recorded in June. The average temperature across the nation also rose to its highest since 1961. A city in the northern province of Henan recorded 42.1 degrees Celsius, or 107.8 Fahrenheit, in late June. The south meanwhile experienced floods.