Chile president receives draft of new proposed constitution

SANTIAGO (AP) — Chile’s Constitutional Convention has presented the formal draft of a proposed constitution to the president, who has set a plebiscite for Sept. 4. The charter is meant to replace the constitution imposed by a military dictatorship 41 years ago and remake the country’s structure. But the ceremonial handover Monday to President Gabriel Boric comes at a time when Chileans appear to be increasingly skeptical of the proposed constitution. Polls at the beginning of the year showed a clear majority of Chileans intended to vote in favor of it, but surveys since April have shown a marked change in opinion, with those who oppose the new document appearing to be ahead. That could change again. More than three-quarters of voters in a 2020 referendum backed giving Chile a new constitution.