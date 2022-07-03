Stroller-pushing NYC mom’s alleged killer held without bail

NEW YORK (AP) — The ex-boyfriend of a New York City woman shot dead as she pushed their infant daughter in a stroller has been ordered jailed without bail in a shooting prosecutors described as a “premeditated execution.” Isaac Argro appeared Saturday night in Manhattan Criminal Court on charges of second-degree murder and second-degree weapons possession. Prosecutor Brittany DeCesare told Judge Eric Schumacher the 22-year-old Argro dressed in all black and wore a ski mask as he paced back and forth waiting to kill Azsia Johnson, his estranged girlfriend. The baby was not injured. Messages were left with Argro’s defense attorney seeking comment.