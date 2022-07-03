Palestinian dies from shot by Israeli troops in West Bank

By EMILY ROSE

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Officials say a Palestinian man who was shot by Israeli forces Saturday in the occupied West Bank has died of his wounds. The Palestinian Foreign Ministry on Sunday identified the man as 19-year-old Kamel Abdallah Alwaneh, from a town near the northern West Bank city of Jenin. The Israeli military said that soldiers came under attack “during routine security activity” near the town of Jaba on Saturday and fired on a man suspected of throwing a firebomb. Alwaneh’s death was the latest in a surge of deadly violence in the West Bank in recent months.