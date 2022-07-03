‘Stay tuned’ for new evidence against Trump in July hearings

By HOPE YEN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A member of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot says more evidence is emerging that lends support to recent testimony that President Donald Trump wanted to join an angry mob that marched to the Capitol and rioted. Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger says “there will be way more information and stay tuned.” He’s not disclosing the new information he’s referring to and he’s not saying who’s provided it. But he says the information hasn’t shaken the committee’s confidence in the testimony of former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson. At least two more hearings are scheduled this month. And the committee’s vice chair, Rep. Liz Cheney, is making clear that criminal referrals to the Justice Department, including against Trump, could follow.