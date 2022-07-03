Israel’s caretaker PM Lapid holds first Cabinet meeting

By TIA GOLDENBERG

Associated Press

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s caretaker prime minister has held his first Cabinet meeting since taking over as leader, promising a functional government amid the political instability. Yair Lapid took over last week as prime minister as part of an agreement forged last year that created the coalition government. Headed initially by Naftali Bennett, the government collapsed following a series of defections and legislative defeats. Parliament dissolved itself, triggering new elections and handing power to Lapid. Israel will vote in its fifth elections in less than four years on Nov. 1. Lapid promised Sunday the government would continue to function despite the political instability.