Germany, Ireland slam UK move toward overriding Brexit deal

By MIKE FULLER

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — The foreign ministers of Germany and Ireland have reiterated their condemnation of the U.K government’s move towards unilaterally rewriting parts of the post-Brexit deal with the European Union. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Irish counterpart Simon Coveney said there was “no legal or political justification” for overriding the agreed trade rules in Northern Ireland. The minister wrote in British newspaper The Observer on Sunday that Britain will be breaking an international agreement just two years old which it hadn’t engaged in with “good faith.”