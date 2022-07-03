Bus falls into deep ravine in southwest Pakistan, killing 19

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — An official says a passenger bus slid off a mountain road and fell 200 feet (61 meters) into a ravine in heavy rain in southwest Pakistan. The accident Sunday killed 19 people and injured 12 others. An official with the district of Shirani in Baluchistan province says about 35 passengers were traveling in the bus. He said rescue workers were searching for survivors in the wreckage of the destroyed vehicle and surroundings. The official says apparently the bus slid out of control on the wet road amid heavy rain and the driver lost control of the vehicle.