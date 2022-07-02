Israel shoots down Hezbollah drones over Mediterranean

By JOSEF FEDERMAN

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says it has shot down three unmanned aircraft launched by the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah that were heading toward an area where Israel recently installed an offshore gas platform. The launch appeared to be an attempt by Hezbollah to influence U.S.-brokered negotiations between Israel and Lebanon over their maritime border. The area is rich in natural gas. Israel says the aircraft did not pose an “imminent threat.” But the incident drew a stern warning from Israel’s caretaker prime minister, Yair Lapid. Israel says the gas rig is in its internationally recognized economic waters. Lebanon has claimed it is in disputed waters. Hezbollah confirmed on Saturday sending three unarmed drones toward the area and said that its “message was received.”