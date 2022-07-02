Skip to Content
Egypt closes coastal area after shark kills Austrian swimmer

By SAMY MAGDY
Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian authorities have closed off a stretch of the country’s Red Sea coastline, a day after a shark attack killed an Austrian woman swimming near the resort of Hurghada. The closure is to last three days, starting on Saturday. That’s according to a document from the local governor’s office shared with The Associated Press. The 68-year-old woman lost a leg and an arm in the shark attack and died shortly after she was brought to the private Nile Hospital in Hurghada on Friday. A health official says attempts by medical staff to resuscitate her failed. Shark attacks have been relatively rare in Egypt’s Red Sea coastal region in recent years.

