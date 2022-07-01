Woman awarded $431,000 for Occupy Wall Street police actions

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A Manhattan woman has been awarded over $400,000 by a jury after suing New York City and its police department, saying she suffered a traumatic brain injury when she was thrown to the ground while serving as a medic for protesters during 2012 Occupy Wall Street events. The Friday federal court verdict favored Mary Tardif. She sued in 2013, saying her epileptic condition was ignored after she suffered violent abuses from police officers who arrested her. She said they kicked her, walked on her limbs and tossed her to the ground. A city Law Department spokesperson said the city was disappointed with the verdict.