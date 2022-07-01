US announces $820M in Ukraine aid, including missile systems

By NOMAAN MERCHANT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has announced it will provide Ukraine with $820 million in new military aid, including new surface-to-air missile systems and counter-artillery radars to respond to Russia’s heavily reliance on long-range strikes in the war. The Pentagon said Friday it would also provide the Ukrainians with up to 150,000 rounds of 155-millimeter artillery ammunition. This is the 14th package of military weapons and equipment transferred to Ukraine from Defense Department stocks since August 2021. All told, the U.S. has provided more than $8.8 billion in weapons and military training to Ukraine.