Ukraine’s Zelenskyy talks to Argentina, Chile presidents

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is pressing on with with his campaign to obtain support from Latin America. He made phone calls Friday to the presidents of Argentina and Chile. The conversations with the Argentine and Chilean leaders came a little more than two weeks after Zelenskyy spoke with his counterparts in Ecuador and Guatemala. At the time, Zelenskyy said the conversations marked “the beginning of our new policy of restoring relations with Latin America.”