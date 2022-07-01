Protesters storm into parliament building in eastern Libya

By RAMI MUSA

Associated Press

BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — Protesters in the Libyan city of Tobruk have broken into the eastern Libya-based parliament and set fire to parts of it amid protests over months of failed efforts to set the divided country on a path toward elections. Protests demanding elections also were held in other Libyan cities Friday. After more than a decade of war, the country is split between competing administrations, one in the east and one in the west. The unrest comes a day after representatives of Libya’s rival powers failed at U.N.-mediated talks in Geneva to reach agreement on a constitutional framework for national elections.