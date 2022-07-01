Officials: Girl seriously injured in shark attack in Florida

PERRY, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a teenage girl was seriously injured when a shark attacked her off Florida’s Gulf Coast. The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says the attack occurred Thursday afternoon off Keaton Beach. The 17-year-old girl’s family says a 9-foot shark wrapped its jaws around the girl’s thigh. The girl poked the shark in the eyes and punched it before her brother managed to fight it off and pull the girl onto a stranger’s boat. The brother put a tourniquet on the girl’s leg to slow blood loss before she was airlifted to a hospital in Tallahassee, Florida’s capital city.