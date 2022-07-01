New this week: ‘The Sea Beast,’ early Elton John, ‘Maggie’

By The Associated Press

This week’s new entertainment releases include two lost albums from rock superstars Neil Young and Elton John, more than two dozen contestants of reality shows like “Survivor,” “The Amazing Race” and “Big Brother” facing off in the contest “The Challenge: USA,” and Netflix’s “The Sea Beast” brings a “Moby Dick”-like tale down to kid size. In the Hulu comedy “Maggie,” a professional psychic played by Rebecca Rittenhouse sees her own future and learns she may be in for a rough romantic ride. And writer and commentator Baratunde Thurston goes big with a region-by-region trek in “America Outdoors,” debuting Tuesday on PBS.