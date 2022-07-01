Maryland law expanding who can perform abortion takes effect

By BRIAN WITTE

Associated Press

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A new law in Maryland will expand access to abortion by ending a restriction that only physicians perform them. The law taking effect Friday will enable nurse practitioners, nurse midwives and physician assistants to provide abortions with training. As states seeking abortion bans see a flurry of action in courthouses in the ruling’s aftermath, other states where abortion is legal are preparing for greater demand and more patients. Delaware Gov. John Carney, a Democrat, signed legislation on Wednesday to further broaden access to abortions. The law includes various legal protections for abortion providers and patients, including out-of-state residents receiving abortions in Delaware.