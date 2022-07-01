Judge mulls rules for lawmaker special grand jury questions

By KATE BRUMBACK

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge is considering what guidelines to place on questions that can be asked of Georgia state lawmakers called before a special grand jury investigation into possible attempts to influence the 2020 election in the state. The investigation into actions by former President Donald Trump began last year. Lawyers representing a former state lawmaker and the state’s lieutenant governor had asked the judge to quash the subpoenas. They argued their clients are protected by legislative privilege and immunity. The judge said during a hearing Friday that he wouldn’t quash the subpoenas but that he would provide some rules in a written order.