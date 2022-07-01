Chief of Cuba’s military businesses, ex-Castro in-law dies

By ANDREA RODRÍGUEZ

Associated Press

HAVANA (AP) — One of the most trusted advisers to former Cuban President Raul Castro and head of the country’s military business division has died at age 62. The Communist Party and official news media say Gen. Luis Alberto Rodríguez López-Calleja died Friday of cardiopulmonary arrest. López-Calleja was also a former son-in-law of Raul Castro and member of the powerful Communist Party Political Bureau, as well as being executive president of the armed forces branch that oversees an extensive array of hotels, shops, tourist agencies and construction firms. He had earlier served in Cuba’s African military mission to Angola and in military counterintelligence.