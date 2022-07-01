Bulgarian finance chief gets mandate as Russia tensions soar

By VALENTINA PETROVA and STEPHEN McGRATH

Associated Press

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria’s president has handed the mandate to try and form a new government to the country’s finance minister, four days after pro-Western reformist Kiril Petkov resigned following a no-confidence vote in Parliament. Asen Vassilev, from Petkov’s We Continue the Change party, now has seven days to try to end the European Union and NATO member’s latest political crisis amid soaring tensions with Russia. Before handing over the mandate Friday, President Roumen Radev warned that Bulgaria “is in a political, economic and social crisis.” The Harvard-educated Vassilev muss submit his proposed cabinet for approval to President Radev, and would then face a confidence vote in the 240-seat Parliament. It’s unclear if he can gather a parliamentary majority.