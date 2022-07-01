African officials: Monkeypox spread is already an emergency

By FARAI MUTSAKA

Associated Press

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Health authorities in Africa say they are treating the expanding monkeypox outbreak here as an emergency and call on rich countries to share the world’s limited supply of vaccines. Monkeypox has been sickening people in parts of central and west Africa for decades, but the lack of laboratory diagnosis and weak surveillance means many cases are going undetected across the continent. To date, countries in Africa have reported more than 1,800 suspected cases including more than 70 deaths, but only 109 have been lab-confirmed. Globally, more than 5,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported in 51 countries. Within Africa, WHO said monkeypox has spread to countries where it hasn’t previously been seen, including South Africa, Ghana and Morocco.