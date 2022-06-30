UN rights panel says it is alarmed over Ethiopia’s abuses

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A United Nations panel focusing on Ethiopia says it’s alarmed over continued violations and abuses in the East African country. The Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia, created by the U.N. Human Rights Council to investigate abuses and rights violations in Ethiopia, warned the country is experiencing escalating violence and a dire humanitarian crisis. “The subject matter of our inquiry appears to be perpetrated with impunity even now by various parties to the conflict,” the commission’s Betty Murungi said Thursday. “The commission emphasizes the responsibility of the government of Ethiopia to bring to an end such violations on its territory and bring those responsible to justice.”