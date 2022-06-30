UN: Libya rival officials fail to agree on election criteria

By NOHA ELHENNAWY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. envoy to Libya says two officials from the country’s rival camps failed to reach an agreement on a constitutional framework for elections after U.N.-mediated talks in Geneva this week. Stephanie Williams, the U.N. special adviser on Libya, said on Thursday that the influential speaker of the country’s east-based parliament and the head of the government’s Supreme Council of State, based in the west in the capital of Tripoli, could not reach an agreement on the eligibility criteria for presidential nominees. The requirements for a presidential candidacy have been the most contentious point in all previous rounds of talks between the two sides. That’s according to Libyan media reports.