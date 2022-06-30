UN extends arms embargo on armed groups in volatile Congo

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has adopted a resolution extending an arms embargo on armed groups in Congo, which is facing an upsurge in violence in the mineral-rich east. Russia, China and the council’s three African members abstained in Thursday’s vote. Congo’s government has repeatedly called for a requirement to give advance notice of any shipments of arms and other supplies and military assistance it receives to the council committee monitoring sanctions. The requirement was eased in the French-drafted resolution that was adopted by a vote of 10-0. The five countries that abstained backed Congo and wanted the requirement lifted.